Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 383

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 there have been 10,374 total COVID-19 tests, 9,806 negative results, and 383 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 60s, one is hospitalized and two are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 281 are recovered, four are hospitalized, 96 are isolating at home and there have been two deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
