Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 408

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 there have been 10,726 total tests, 10,133 negative results, and 408 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 299 recovered, three are hospitalized, 104 are isolating at home and there have been two deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
