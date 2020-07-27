Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 50
As of 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, there have been 4,474 total tests, 4,374 negative results, and 50 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest cases include a female in her 70s, a male in his 30s, a male between the ages of 10-19, and a female in her 30s. All are isolating at home.

Of the 50 cases, 44 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourselves and others, and practice good hygiene.

