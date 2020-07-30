You have permission to edit this article.
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 54
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 54

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, there have been 4,782 total tests, 4,697 negative results, and 54 positive COVID-19 results  in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The new cases, all of which are recovering at home, include a female in her 40s, a male in his 50s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 20s.

Of the 54 cases, 48 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

