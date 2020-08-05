You have permission to edit this article.
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 60
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 there have been 5,079 total tests, 4,989 negative results, and 60 COVID-19 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case includes a female in her 40s who is isolating at home.

Of the 60 cases, 56 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and four are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

