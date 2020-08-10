You have permission to edit this article.
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 65
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 65

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 5,384 total COVID-19 tests, 5,287 negative results, and 65 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 30s who is recovering at home, a female between the ages of 10-19 who is recovering at home, and a male between the ages of 10-19 who is recovering at home.

Of the 65 cases, 60 recovered, zero are hospitalized, and five are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

