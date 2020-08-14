You have permission to edit this article.
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 69
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 there have been 5,515 total COVID-19 tests, 5,411 negative results, and 69 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 50s who is recovering at home, and a female in her 20s who is recovering at home.

Of the 69 cases, 62 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and seven are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

Concerned about COVID-19?

