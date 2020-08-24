 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 87
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 87

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 6,192 total COVID-19 tests, 6,055 negative results, and 87 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a female in her 60s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 60s; all are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 77 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and 10 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others, stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

One hundred fifty years ago, the Cyrus and Margaret Butt family moved into their new home north of the then “village” of Viroqua. The Sherry-B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News