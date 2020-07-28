Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 50 as of Tuesday
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 50 as of Tuesday

  • 0

As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, there have been 4,520 total tests, 4,432 negative results, and 50 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the 50 cases, 44 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourselves and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News