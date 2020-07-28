Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 50 as of Tuesday

As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, there have been 4,520 total tests, 4,432 negative results, and 50 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 50 cases, 44 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourselves and others, and practice good hygiene.
