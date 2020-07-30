Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 50 as of Wednesday
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 50 as of Wednesday

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29,  there have been 4,714 total tests, 4,613 negative results, and 50 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the 50, 48 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and two are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between yourselves and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News