You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 59
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 59

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, there are no new positive COVID-19 tests to report in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

There have been 5,032 total tests, 4,944 negative results, and 59 positive COVID-19 results in the county

Of the 59 cases, 53 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News