Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 59

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, there are no new positive COVID-19 tests to report in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
There have been 5,032 total tests, 4,944 negative results, and 59 positive COVID-19 results in the county
Of the 59 cases, 53 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
