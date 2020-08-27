 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases remain at 92
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, there have been 6,415 total COVID-19 tests, 6,259 negative results, and 92 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. There are no new cases to report.

Of the total positive cases, 82 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and 10 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

