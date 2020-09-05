 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 results increase by 4; reach 112
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, there have been 6,911 total COVID-19 tests, 6,825 negative results, and 112 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 20s, two females in their 20s and a female in her 40s; all are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 96 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and 15 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

