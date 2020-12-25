Vernon, Crawford counties to collaborate in manure storage ordinance update

WDNR Deputy Director from the Eau Claire office, Jill Schoen, kicked off the discussion.

“Resources in the Driftless Area have been hard hit in recent years with rain and runoff,” Schoen observed. “I have worked with Matt Albright from the Vernon Land Conservation Department, as well as with Claire O’Connell and Eric Struck from WDNR CAFO Program, WDNR County Conservation Warden Shawna Stringham, and WDNR Fisheries Biologist Kirk Olson to address the issues.”

Schoen acknowledged that WDNR enforcement and open records issues have come up in recent weeks, and said that was the purpose of participating in this meeting.

“WDNR takes a stepped approach to enforcement, with the goal being compliance.” Schoen said. “This requires an inter-agency collaboration that involves WDNR, DOJ, and in some cases, EPA, and it takes time. As far as open enforcement cases, they are a priority.”

Schoen said that there are a lot of considerations that go into deciding on an enforcement action for a manure spill and fish kills. She said WDNR looks at the volume of manure spilled versus what was reported. This, she said, if often very difficult to quantify, and our response often has to be focused on a reported amount. She said that the situations are complex, but the long-term solutions will involve being proactive.