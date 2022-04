The Vernon-Crawford County Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union will be hosting a free showing of the documentary "Right to Harm" at Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

The film tells the story of citizens working to take back their communities from irresponsible factory farms and offers a vision for a local food system in which farmers, animals and neighbors live in harmony. Enjoy refreshments and door prizes. Community discussion after the film.