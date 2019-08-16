The third in a series of summer/fall community forums on universal health care will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m., at the Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St.
Titled “Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?,” the forum will feature a panel of two medical professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann and Emma Hood, RN.
The goal of this forum series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have open, non-partisan conversations about improving the current healthcare system. Future forums are planned for Westby and Viroqua, dates and times to come.
Neumann, a recently retired pediatrician who practiced in Africa, Madison and La Crosse from 1980 until 2019, will discuss what comprehensive single-payer coverage could look like in the U.S.
Hood, who grew up and trained in nursing in Canada, will contrast the Canadian single-payer system to the U.S. system.
The forum, sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, is free and open to the public.
