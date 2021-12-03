Vernon Economic Development Association: Community Hunger Solutions helps our area access food

During this year of uncertainty and health concerns, Community Hunger Solutions (CHS), a non-profit program of Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA), has been working very hard on continuing distribution as well as planning new projects and building new partnerships to help solve food access issues in our region. According to Jeanette Burlingame, CHS Manager, “So far in 2021, CHS has distributed over 61,000 pounds of local produce, including 15,000 pounds purchased from local farmers!”

“We've also distributed nearly 60,000 pounds/pints of locally produced dairy products, thanks to the generous donations from Organic Valley! Organic Valley's ability to deliver has been a game changer. Thank you to Chuck, Chad, and the team at Cashton Fulfillment for making that happen!”

She explained that also in 2021, “CHS has continued partnerships with our longest standing pantry partners, including larger partners like Cashton Cupboard and Closet and Living Faith Food Pantry (each serve hundreds of families per month) and smaller food distribution efforts like Kickapoo Area Food Pantry (12 families per month) and low-income housing units Park View Manor in Viroqua (about 250 residents) and Crestview in Westby (12 residents).”

New accounts that were brought on in 2020 also continued to be served in response to extra resources and a shift in need, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These new accounts include Good Samaritan Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Hillsboro and Northern Grant County Food Pantry in Boscobel. “Each location takes a few hundred pounds of produce and varying amounts of dairy. Milk is especially appreciated as is cottage cheese, eggs, and butter,” Jeanette said.

“Between these two sites, they serve hundreds of families per month. Grace Community Church in Ontario has added an additional day of distribution every other week to get the milk and produce out to families in their network. CHS is the only partner from whom they are able to source perishable items, and they're thrilled with the quality and variety of items we deliver. The food is distributed to 15 to 20 families twice per month.”

Education and donation garden

Jeanette announced a brand-new partnership with FoodWIse, a SNAP-Ed (nutrition education) program of UW-Extension, which has started an equitable education and donation garden in Viroqua. “CHS managed volunteers to maintain the garden and served as a member of the garden planning committee,” she said. “As a result of this project, CHS developed new partnerships with five additional low-income housing units in La Farge, Gays Mills, Soldiers Grove, Westby, and Prairie du Chien.”

During the planning stages of the Viroqua Growing Forward Together Garden, CHS reached out to the Aging and Disability Resource Centers in the five-county region it serves (Crawford, Grant, Monroe, Richland, Vernon) and was connected to the additional apartment buildings. CHS sent out surveys to each site to better understand what items the tenants would like to receive and actually planned the garden planting around providing these items.

“The program has been incredibly well-received,” said Jeanette. “It took most of the summer, but we were also able to figure out delivery to Prairie du Chien which is too far for CHS to deliver ourselves. We meet the building manager in Gays Mills or La Farge at least twice a month.”

Farm to School

Late last year, CHS hired Dana Scheffen as its Education and Outreach Coordinator. “She's become an invaluable addition to the team!” said Jeanette. “Our long-term goal is to have Dana focusing on Farm to School work. Since bringing her on, CHS has developed the Growing Communities Farm to School project which brings together entire communities to create a sustainable Farm to School program that is uniquely designed for each community. We are currently planning to pilot this project in the Westby area and have support from Westby Area Schools, Bekkum Memorial Library, the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association Shared Services Network in Vernon County, FoodWIse Vernon County, and Kids Forward!”

Food Equity Project

“I'm also proud to announce, on behalf of CHS, the Rural SW WI Food Equity Project (FEP),” said Jeanette. “The FEP seeks out and develops partnerships with organizations led by people of color in our region, so that CHS can more equitably serve individuals of color and creates an Accountability Committee made up of individuals who have experience with food insecurity to inform the development of the local food system.”

She said that “by increasing the diversity of our partnerships and centering the voices of those most impacted by hunger in our communities, CHS will be able to more effectively improve access to local food for everyone in our region!” Already signed on to this project are YWCA La Crosse, FoodWIse WI, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Monroe Counties, Thoreau College, Viroqua Food Co-op, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, Cashton Cupboard and Closet, and Professor Molly Doane of University of Illinois Chicago. CHS is currently seeking funding and hopes to launch this project by early next year.

Sustaining donations

Finally, CHS has made a big push over the last year for sustaining donations from community members. “So far,” Jeanette said, “we've added $135 per month in sustaining donations since this time last year! CHS has chosen to allocate 100% of that money for purchasing foods directly from farmers, so we've been able to spend more than $2,000 on local food this year without any additional funding!”

“We hope to continue growing this number with a goal to reach $40,000 in annual donations just for purchasing local foods. This amount will allow us to supplement food donations to provide the kinds and quantities of foods pantry partners are requesting, greatly helping increase access to healthy foods for our most vulnerable community members and providing a generous boost to the local food economy.”

“Even though our ability to purchase food this year was less than usual,” Jeanette said “the great relationship CHS has with farmers means that they are still willing to make donations even at a small loss knowing that CHS will continue to work towards paying them for their produce. For example, on October 20th, CHS took a group of volunteers out to Daniel Yoder's farm near Westby, to glean butternut squash. We were able to gather more than 5,000 lbs. in one afternoon!” Jeanette described it as “a very productive day. CHS had volunteers join us that had never helped out before, so it was a good way to get our name out there as well as procure food resources.” Other farmers including Jonas Schmucker, Levi Miller, Justin Trussoni, and Joe Byler continue to donate produce to CHS, helping keep pantries stocked with delicious local fall items like sweet potatoes, onions, cabbage and winter squash.

If you’d like to receive regular updates on CHS, you can sign up for their monthly newsletter. As Jeanette said, “We've been sending out monthly updates since about June, and this is the best way for folks to stay up to date with our projects.” Check out their news at https://www.community-hunger-solutions.org/blog. More information about CHS is also available on their website or by contacting Jeanette at 608-606-9144 or jeanette@community-hunger-solutions.org. Be sure to look for the CHS display in the community window next to Citizens First Bank in Viroqua, starting in early December!

For more information on VEDA, visit www.veda-wi.org or contact Sue Noble, Executive Director, at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.

Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0