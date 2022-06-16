Vernon Economic Development Association holds annual meeting on Zoom

How the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) has significantly impacted the economy of our area was highlighted at the organization’s May 18 annual meeting on Zoom. VEDA Board of Directors President Mike Breckel reported that since its incorporation as a

501©3 non-profit in 2006, VEDA has helped businesses create or retain 180-200 jobs in the area. At least 90 jobs are supported by tenants at the Food Enterprise Center (FEC) alone, he said. “VEDA’s accomplishment of turning the former NCR building into the Food Enterprise Center and Sue’s personal counseling of businesses needs to be celebrated,” Breckel said.

He added two examples of local economic impact. In 2021, the Viroqua Food Co-op sold $245,000 of products from 10 businesses that house their operations at the FEC. In addition, Community Hunger Solutions (CHS), located within the FEC, delivered more than 150,000 pounds of food to area pantries and meal sites. The “tremendous effort by CHS Coordinator Jeanette Burlingame and volunteers is meeting the needs of many hungry residents of our area”.

At the May meeting Sue Noble, Executive Director of VEDA, shared these highlights of the organization’s accomplishments from the past year:

Business assistance

Provided one-to-one counseling and resources to more than 90 businesses from Coon Valley, Stoddard, Viola, Kendell, Viroqua, Chaseburg, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Ontario, La Farge, Westby, Hillsboro, Genoa, Sparta, Cashton, La Crosse, Onalaska, Trempealeau, Richland Center, Black River Falls, Wausau, Cassville, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, Colorado, and Seattle, Washington.

Working with Viroqua City Administrator Nate Torres on a hotel feasibility study for business recruitment in the city’s new Industrial Park on the north side of town.

Working with Coon Valley Industrial and Economic Development Board to revitalize that city’s downtown. As part of that effort, VEDA obtained a grant to fund and coordinate a market study for Coon Valley, the report of which will be available in June.

Helped businesses access resources, and promote and assist with applications for Vernon County’s Microenterprise Business Grant Program.

Promoted COVID assistance programs to more than 500 businesses and helped 10 businesses access COVID-related funding for business assistance.

Met President Joe Biden and attended La Crosse press event for the American Jobs Plan and hosted Senator Tammy Baldwin’s visit to the FEC to meet with tenants.

Other assistance

Serving on the Core Team for planning the operations of a new child care center, the Viroqua Area Schools Early Learning Center, which will be licensed for 120 kids. Enrollment is expected by early next year, starting with 65 infant/toddlers. Three-year-old children will be added later. Twelve to fifteen staff will be employed by Viroqua Area Schools.

Community Hunger Solutions (CHS), VEDA’s Food Recovery Program, received a 2-year grant from Bader Philanthropies in 2021 to help serve elderly populations. Donations were also received from Organic Valley, Hunger Relief Federation, and numerous community folks. Food is distributed to food pantries and meal sites in Hillsboro, Ontario, Cashton, Readstown, La Farge, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Boscobel, Viroqua, and Westby. Partnerships continued with pantry partners to distribute produce and dairy to Cashton Cupboard and Closet and Living Faith Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Thrift Store and Food Pantry (Hillsboro), and Northern Grant County FP (Boscobel), all serving hundreds of families per month.

CHS also serves smaller pantries like Kickapoo Area Food Pantry (12 families/month) and low-income housing units Park View Manor in Viroqua (about 250 residents) and Crestview in Westby (12 residents). Grace Community Church in Ontario serves 15-20 families twice per month. “CHS is the only partner from whom they are able to source perishable items, and they’re thrilled with the quality and variety of items we deliver,” Noble said.

In 2021 CHS distributed more than 150,000 pounds of food, including 72,000 pounds of local dairy (mostly from Organic Valley) and 78,000 pounds of local produce. Last year CHS also added 7 new long-term volunteers for a total of more than 30 volunteers. “We extend a sincere thank you to these volunteers. We couldn’t operate the program without their help,” said Noble.

Food Enterprise Center

VEDA purchased the former NCR building in Viroqua in 2009 and in 2010 received an EDA grant to upgrade and turn the former factory into the award-winning Food Enterprise Center. Today the FEC rents space to 25 entrepreneurial businesses providing at least 90 jobs. Noble pointed out, “These businesses would not be at the level they are without this facility, which has been serving as a resource for businesses for more than 10 years.”

The businesses renting space in the FEC include:

B&E Trees—Its new Embark Maple energy product is in hand- size pouches

Community Hunger Solutions

Dave’s Pizza – New tenant using the north kitchen to prepare food that is sold from its food truck

Driftless Co-Option – Bulk food-buying group

Driftless Provisions – USDA certified meat plant with an inspector on-site every day

Fifth Season Cooperative

Fizzeology – Has a new owner who is expanding its business in the south kitchen

LuSa Organics – Our longest tenant and has international sales

Go Macro – All of their finished product produced in Viola comes to the FEC for fulfillment every day, thereby helping a major employer in Viola stay viable. Also has international sales

Oppenworks – Contracts with Shade Haven

Shade Haven—Sells portable shade units and has international sales

Pahana Enterprises – New tenant making hemp gummies for markets in La Crosse

River Valley Burgers – Was sold to new owners this year and is expanding their business in our south kitchen

Scotchwood Candy Co.

Sky Moon Imports – Has international sales and imports olive oil directly from farmers in Spain

Sole Expressions Dance Studio

Wonderstate Coffee – Sources beans from farmers internationally. Has grown from 12 employees to more than 50 employees including their 2 café sites.

There are also eight tenants who rent storage space in the FEC.

Wisco Pop, one of the other success stories that grew its business at the Food Enterprise Center for 5 years, was sold to Karbon 4, a Madison company, in December, and now will be available in cans.

“VEDA has been creating the environment for economic development to occur with tools, resources and infrastructure, thereby improving the quality of life and building wealth in the region,” said Noble. “The organization has also been creating opportunities for the community to be involved by having investors support businesses at the FEC to grow and expand. In addition, Community Hunger Solutions has generous community folks supporting hunger relief with cash donations and volunteer time.”

Other business

In other business, VEDA Board Secretary Dave Maxwell presented the minutes of last year’s annual meeting, and Board and Finance Committee Member Hetti Brown gave the financial report for fiscal 2021. In September 2022, VEDA will pay off the remaining balance in full of a $1.8 million bond involving 5 banks across 3 counties. This has been a great example of the many partnerships that have contributed to the success of the Food Enterprise Center.

Board members running for election or re-election then gave brief introductions about themselves. Re-elected to serve new 3-year terms were Mike Breckel, Chuck Peterson, and Jim Servais. Crystal Kinnenun from Associated Bank is our newest member elected to join the Board and also will serve a 3-year term. Retiring Board Member Al Hanson was recognized for his many years of service. He has served as a founding director on VEDA’s board and on the original hiring committee in 2007. We also recognized the contributions and passing of Jeff Gohlke, a current board member and another founder of VEDA, who died on May 2.

For more information on VEDA, visit veda-wi.org or contact Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org

Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.

