The public is invited to attend Vernon Economic Development Association's annual meeting to be held over lunch, on Wednesday, May 15 at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Tickets may be purchased for $15 per person at the door. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in the organization.
VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble will share highlights and accomplishments from the past year. The meeting will also include election of board members and a review of VEDA’s mission statement. Memberships must be current (paid for 2019) to be eligible to vote for board candidates. Membership forms will be available at the meeting. New memberships are always welcome.
RSVP by May 6 by calling VEDA’s office at 608-638-8332 so an accurate lunch count can be made.
