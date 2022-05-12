Vernon Economic Development Association to hold annual meeting on Zoom

The Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) will hold its 2022 annual meeting online by Zoom, Wednesday, May 18, at noon. Sue Noble, VEDA executive director, will share the non-profit organization’s work and accomplishments over the past year.

Board President Mike Breckel will conduct the meeting. VEDA Board Secretary Dave Maxwell will give the secretary’s report, and VEDA Treasurer Kay Buck will present the treasurer’s report.

Election of board members will also take place at the meeting. Current board members Mike Breckel, Chuck Peterson, and Jim Servais are running for re-election. Running for a board term for the first time will be Crystal Kinnunen, new branch manager at Associated Bank. Al Hanson will be retiring from the Board and Jenny Seiler will be leaving the Board in June due to a family relocation.

VEDA memberships must be current (paid for 2022) to be eligible to vote for board candidates. To reserve a seat and receive a link for the Zoom call, plus the information packet for the meeting, contact Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0