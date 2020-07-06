Vernon Economic Development Association to hold online annual meeting

The Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) will hold its 2020 annual meeting online by Zoom, Wednesday, July 15 at noon. The meeting will include hearing about VEDA's work and accomplishments over the past year and voting to elect board members.

Memberships must be current (paid for 2020) to be eligible to vote for board candidates. Four current board members are running for re-election. They are Dave Maxwell, Kathy Neidert, Christie Scannella and George Wilbur. Jenny Seiler is running for a board term for the first time. Voting will be done by electronic means.

Guest Speaker Justin Running, chair of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors, will also give an update on county activities. VEDA Board Secretary Dave Maxwell will give the secretary’s report, and VEDA Treasurer Kay Buck will give the treasurer’s report.

There will also be time at the end for discussion of the expected new economy after COVID-19 and VEDA’s role in it. Board President Mike Breckel will lead the annual meeting and this discussion. Each person who wants to speak about this topic will be limited to 2-3 minutes.

Here is the link to join the meeting by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84292704284

To dial in by phone only, call this number: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

The Meeting ID is 842 9270 4284.

Anyone with questions may ontact VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.

