Vernon Economic Development Association to host annual meeting on Zoom

The Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) will hold its 2021 annual meeting online by Zoom on Wednesday, May 19 at noon. Sue Noble, VEDA executive director, will share the non-profit organization’s work and accomplishments over the past year, and guest speaker Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County Economic Development coordinator, will give an update on county activities.

Board President Mike Breckel will conduct the meeting. VEDA Board Secretary Dave Maxwell will give the secretary’s report, and VEDA Treasurer Kay Buck will present the treasurer’s report.

Election of board members will also take place at the meeting. Current board members Mike Breckel, Kay Buck, and Jeff Gohlke are running for re-election. Running for a board term for the first time are three candidates who are very involved in the community, non-profit and tourist arenas: Hetti Brown, Kathleen Crittenden, and Staci Pieper. VEDA memberships must be current (paid for 2021) to be eligible to vote for board candidates.

To reserve your seat and receive a link for the Zoom call, plus the information packet for the meeting, contact Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.

