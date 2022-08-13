Vernon Electric Co-op awards $356,086 no-interest loan to Coon Creek Fire Commission

The Coon Creek Fire Commission, based in Coon Valley, has been awarded a $356,086 zero-percent loan from Vernon Electric Cooperative. The loan is to be used toward the funding of the Commission’s new fire engine.

Vernon Electric received a Rural Economic Development Grant in the amount of $296,500 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This grant program provides funding for rural projects through local utility organizations, including Vernon Electric.

Those USDA funds were bolstered by Vernon Electric to provide an interest-free loan in the total amount of $356,086 to the Coon Creek Fire Commission. As the money is paid back to Vernon Electric over a 10-year period, the funds will go into a revolving loan fund that can be used to provide future economic development loans.