Vernon Electric Co-op helps elders stay close to home

Vernon Electric Cooperative recently applied for and received a $250,000 grant from USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to assist Vernon County in expanding services for elderly residents. The grant required a $50,000 match from Vernon Electric for a total of $300,000.

The funds were loaned to Vernon County’s Vernon Acres Senior Living facility at zero-percent interest over a period of 10 years to help with construction of the 32-unit residential care apartment complex. As the loan is paid back, Vernon Electric will establish a revolving, low-interest, economic development fund to aid future projects in its service area.

“We observed that many of our older co-op members who no longer had the physical ability to remain in their rural homes were forced to leave the area they love because of lack of availability for assisted living facilities close to home,” said Craig Buros, Vernon Electric’s CEO. “Its important for folks to have the resources to stay close to friends and family as they grow older. This new facility provides the independent living folks want, but also provides a place where they don’t have to worry about chores, home repairs, or falling and not having anyone around to help.”

Vernon Acres was built adjacent to Vernon Manor, a skilled-nursing care facility operated by Vernon County and located in Viroqua. Amanda Hoff is the administrator for both facilities and was instrumental in the success of the USDA grant application. Jenny Kuderer-Radcliffe, Economic Development Representative for Dairyland Power, was a tremendous help in putting the lengthy application together.

Vernon Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Westby, distributes electricity to approximately 10,000 members in rural Vernon and parts of adjacent counties as well as the village of Readstown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0