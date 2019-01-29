The Vernon Electric Board of Directors have named Craig Buros to be the new CEO and General Manager to replace Joe McDonald who will be retiring in February.
“After conducting an extensive executive search for a new CEO, we are confident in Craig’s leadership and industry expertise to lead Vernon Electric into the future," said Board President Bernadine Hornby.
Buros will be promoted from his current position of Director of Engineering & Operations. Buros grew up on a farm in the Westby area, has a lifetime of experience in the electric industry and 25 years of experience with Vernon Electric. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is a graduate of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has also achieved certifications from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s College of Business.
Buros has served on numerous committees, including president of the Wisconsin Line Superintendents Organization, Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association Job Training and Safety Committee, Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Committee, Dairyland Power Standards Committee, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville – Sustainable and Renewable Energy Systems – Advisory Board.
Buros is involved with the community. He serves as an instructor/mentor for the Westby High School robotics team, has served in several capacities, including president, of the Snowflake Ski and Golf Club, and has volunteered for numerous youth sports and clubs.
“I am excited and honored about this opportunity as I continue my work with the board, employees and members of Vernon Electric Cooperative,” Buros said. “This is a great organization and a wonderful community to be a part of.”
