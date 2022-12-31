Vernon Electric Co-op supports nine area food pantries

Vernon Electric Cooperative in Westby has donated a total of $9,000 to nine local food pantries. Each of the food pantries received a $1,000 donation to be used to serve people in need.

Donation recipients include Bethel Butikk Food Pantry in Westby, Cashton Cupboard & Closet, Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Hillsboro, La Farge Free Methodist Church Food Pantry, Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua, New Hope Food Pantry in De Soto, Stoddard Community Food Pantry, Trinity United Church of Christ Food Pantry in La Crosse, and Viola Food Pantry.

The $9,000 in donations are from Vernon Electric’s Federated Youth Foundation Fund. This foundation has been set up to accumulate funds forfeited by members of Vernon Electric Cooperative who could not be found to disperse their Capital Credits. These unclaimed funds can only be used for charitable and educational purposes. Vernon Electric Board of Directors selected these nine area food pantries to benefit from the fund.

Vernon Electric Cooperative is a community-focused electric cooperative created to efficiently deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to more than 11,000 homes, businesses, farms, and schools. Vernon Electric Co-op is led by and belongs to the communities it serves — rural Vernon County, parts of Monroe, La Crosse, Crawford, Richland, Sauk, and Juneau counties, and the Village of Readstown. It invests in the community through programs such as residential and commercial energy efficiency rebates, Operation Round-Up, community solar, youth education, and leadership. For more information, visit its website at www.vernonelectric.org.