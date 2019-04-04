Vernon Electric Cooperative’s 83rd annual meeting of its members was held at the Westby headquarters on March 23. Highlights from new CEO and General Manager, Craig Buros’ report:
- VEC ranked as one of the top electric co-ops in the nation with low “controllable expenses.”
- Refunding $602,000 in capital credits to members in 2019.
- Twenty-one scholarships were awarded to local high school students.
- Quickly and safely recovered from 140 flood-related outages in August and September.
- Completed replacement of over 12,500 meters with new advanced meter infrastructure technology.
- Real-time automatic outage notification and detailed electric use now available online through the SmartHub app.
- Beneficial Electrification will play a key role in reducing overall emissions and environmental impacts as we look to reduce and replace our use of fossil fuels.
- Electric vehicles are becoming more common. Charging during off peak times will help consumers save money.
- VEC’s first electric vehicle charging station installed in office parking lot.
Directors Bernadine Hornby, Dan Giese, James Goodman and David Dregne were re-elected to three-year terms on the board.
Following the annual meeting, the Board re-elected Bernadine Hornby, president; Richard Nemec, vice president; David Dregne, secretary; and David Olson, treasurer.
Vernon Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Westby, distributes electricity to approximately 11,000 members in rural Vernon County, parts of adjacent counties, and the village of Readstown.
