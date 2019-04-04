The $750 Vernon Electric Cooperative scholarship recipients, from left to right, back row: Blake Brooks, Sparta HS; Nicholas Stekel, Hillsboro HS; Payton Auel, Hillsboro HS; Jessica Coulthard, Kickapoo HS; Alexis Mahan, Westby HS; Andrew Jacobson, Wonewoc-Center HS; Isaiah Zink, De Soto HS; Chase Voelker, De Soto HS; Braxton Cary, Viroqua HS; Lucas Oldham, Viroqua HS ($1,000 Line Worker Scholarship). Front row, l to r: Lauren Lansing, Central HS; Anna Gorski, West Salem HS; Makayla Gretebeck, Westby HS; Skyler Bagstad, Westby HS; Ashley Gander, Viroqua HS; Ashley Kempf, Cashton HS. Not pictured: Ava McLain and Bryant Meyer, Aquinas HS; Cynda Protsman, Luther HS; Lauren Christensen, At-Large; and Danielle Wilcox, Wonewoc-Center HS.