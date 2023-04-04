Vernon Electric Cooperative’s 87th annual meeting of its members was held on March 25. Nearly 400 people enjoyed a pancake breakfast before the start of the meeting. 230 memberships were registered to vote, making it one of the most well attended annual meetings in years. $750 scholarships were presented to 18 students, along with a $1,000 lineworker scholarship.

A report from the member-elected Review Committee was read aloud confirming board minutes were in order and highlighting significant accomplishments of the Board in 2022.

In board elections, Orlan Bakkum, representing the Towns of Viroqua, Christiana, and Coon, retained his seat. Jerry Kramer, representing the Towns of Medary, Shelby, Hamburg, and Bergen, retained his seat. Ole Yttri, representing the Towns of Webster, Stark, Liberty, Forest (Richland Co.), and Kickapoo, was newly elected to his seat, replacing the incumbent.

Bylaw amendments presented by the Board and recommended by the District Committee Delegates, were discussed and passed.

Three advisory resolutions were presented by members. The resolutions had to do with “Transparency and Community Concern,” “To Encourage Farm and Home Solar” and “Energy Planning.” After discussion and voting, two of the resolutions were defeated, and the Resolution to Encourage Farm and Home Solar passed.

Due to the length of the meeting from much discussion over bylaws and resolutions, the CEO Report and Dairyland Report were postponed, and after the drawing of door prizes, the meeting was adjourned.

Following the annual meeting the Board met to elect board officers. As a result, there were no changes. Bernadine Hornby is Chair, Orlan Bakkum is Vice-Chair, David Dregne is Secretary, Richard Nemec is Treasurer, and Daniel Korn remains VEC’s representative to the Dairyland Power Board.

