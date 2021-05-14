Vernon Memorial Healthcare announces COVID-19 vaccination dates

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has announced COVID-19 vaccination dates for the months of May and June.

At the Hirsch Clinic, located in the Viroqua Medical Office Building, appointments for first-dose vaccinations may be made on the following dates and times: May 20, 8 to 9 a.m.; May 27, 8 to 9 a.m.; June 3, 8 to 9 a.m.; June 10, 1 to 2 p.m.; June 17, 1 to 2 p.m. and June 24, 1 to 2 p.m.

At the La Farge Medical Clinic, appointments for first-dose vaccinations may be made on the following dates and times: May 18, 8 to 9 a.m.; May 25, 8 to 9 a.m.; June 1, 8 to 9 a.m. and June 8, 8 to 9 a.m.

Appointments are required. You may make your appointment by calling any VMH clinic:

• Bland Clinic, Westby: 608-634-3126

• Hirsch Clinic, Viroqua: 608-637-3174

• Kickapoo Valley Medical Clinic, Soldiers Grove: 608-624-5203

• La Farge Medical Clinic: 608-625-2494

Although the CDC has determined adolescents ages 12-17 are eligible for vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, due to the brand of vaccine that VMH has received (Moderna), only individuals 18 years and older can be vaccinated at this time.