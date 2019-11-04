Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) Board of Directors has announced David Hartberg as the new Chief Executive Officer of VMH.
“Upon receipt of current CEO Kyle Bakkum’s 180-day notice of resignation in June, the VMH Board of Directors was tasked to open a nationwide search for a new CEO," said VMH Board of Directors President Blane Charles. "We have taken the national search and screen process very seriously and have spent a significant amount of time working with our executive search firm, Mission Search, to locate and interview candidates. We are excited to announce that David Hartberg will join the VMH team in December 2019.”
“I am honored to be chosen as the next CEO at Vernon Memorial Healthcare," Hartberg said. "I look forward to collaborating with the VMH Board of Directors, staff, clinicians, and community partners to continue to keep VMH the strong, independent organization that it is.”
Hartberg and his wife, Anne, a third-grade teacher, currently reside in Fennimore with their fourth-grade daughter, Allison and new poodle Josephine Moustakas (Josie Moose). David and Anne have three grown children, Michael, Drew, and Rachel, and in August became grandparents to Zachary.
“Anne and I look forward to moving to the beautiful area and meeting the exceptional staff and clinicians of VMH," Hartberg said. "We also look forward to becoming part of the communities that so strongly support this vital community asset. Our collective work will be to have all stakeholders be prideful in the efforts of VMH and in anchoring VMH as a key part of the healthy, thriving communities we serve."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.