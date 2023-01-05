Vernon Memorial Healthcare announces scholarships for healthcare students

Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation and the Friends of VMH have announced their annual scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. The Friends and Foundation believe in investing in the next generation of healthcare workers through financially supporting individuals pursuing a degree in the medical or healthcare field. Up to $27,000 will be awarded this year.

All students currently enrolled in college for a healthcare degree are encouraged to apply. Eligible applicants must have completed two or more years of a bachelor’s degree program, or, be in their final year of a technical, certificate or associate degree program. Applicants must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent) for the academic year prior to application. Previous applicants and previous award recipients are eligible to reapply. Applications open Jan. 1 and must be returned by April 1. Students will be notified of their status by June 30.