Vernon Memorial Healthcare announces scholarships for healthcare students

VMH Foundation and the Friends of VMH have opened their annual scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Friends and Foundation believe in investing in our future through financially supporting individuals pursuing a degree in the healthcare field. Up to $24,000 has been allocated for scholarships for the academic year.

All students who are currently enrolled in college and pursuing a degree in healthcare are encouraged to apply. Eligible applicants must have completed two or more years of a bachelor’s degree program, or be in their final year of a technical, certificate, or associate degree program. Applicants must also have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent) for the academic year prior to application. Previous applicants and previous award recipients are eligible to reapply. Applications opened Jan. 1 and must be returned by April 1. Students will be notified of their status by June 30.