Vernon Memorial Healthcare earns 5-star rating for 16th consecutive year

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) was recently recognized with a 5-star rating for Patient Experience by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The achievement was announced by Becker’s Hospital Review, where VMH is listed as one of only 78 hospitals with this designation from the 12-state region making up the Midwest.

“VMH is proud to have received this 5-Star rating for 16 straight years. It has been especially gratifying this last year, with the added complexities and challenges of the pandemic,” said VMH CEO/Administrator David Hartberg. “It is a testament to the skilled, compassionate and committed team we have, who are dedicated to giving their best every day.”

The 5-star rating is derived from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HCAHPS. The assessment is a standardized survey sent to hospital patients, where they are asked to answer 29 questions about their hospital experience. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, HCAHPS “is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care.”

“This award shines a light on our entire team -- support staff, environmental services, food and nutrition and direct care givers, as they all have an equal and important role in supporting the best patient experience at VMH,” said Hartberg.

For more information, visit vmh.org/fivestarcare.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0