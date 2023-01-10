 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon Memorial Healthcare earns healthcare quality awards

  • 0

Officials at Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) recently learned VMH has earned two healthcare quality awards: the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for Inpatient Care as well as a Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Leadership Award.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is given annually to Press Ganey clients who have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience. The designed hospital must achieve these rankings on patient experience surveys in areas such as “Likelihood to Recommend,” “Overall Rating” and “Teamwork.”

The Chartis Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. The INDEX is an objective assessment of rural hospital performance that is based entirely on public data sources and ranks rural hospital performance across 8 different pillars (i.e., Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective). VMH earned awards in two out of three categories: Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

People are also reading…

“These two recognitions of VMH’s dedication to excellence, while very appreciated, are not surprising,” said VMH CEO/Administrator David Hartberg. “Every member of our staff, whether they provide direct patient care, or care from behind the scenes, goes the extra mile to serve our patients, families and visitors.”

Despite Americans living longer than ever, potential health issues are bound to creep up - on both your body, and your wallet.
David Hartberg, Vernon Memorial Healthcare CEO

Hartberg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pages from the Past

Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorJan. 3, 1923100 years agoNo formal ceremony or official pomp marked the taking of office by Vernon county’s new office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News