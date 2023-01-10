Vernon Memorial Healthcare earns healthcare quality awards

Officials at Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) recently learned VMH has earned two healthcare quality awards: the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for Inpatient Care as well as a Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Leadership Award.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is given annually to Press Ganey clients who have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience. The designed hospital must achieve these rankings on patient experience surveys in areas such as “Likelihood to Recommend,” “Overall Rating” and “Teamwork.”

The Chartis Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. The INDEX is an objective assessment of rural hospital performance that is based entirely on public data sources and ranks rural hospital performance across 8 different pillars (i.e., Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective). VMH earned awards in two out of three categories: Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“These two recognitions of VMH’s dedication to excellence, while very appreciated, are not surprising,” said VMH CEO/Administrator David Hartberg. “Every member of our staff, whether they provide direct patient care, or care from behind the scenes, goes the extra mile to serve our patients, families and visitors.”