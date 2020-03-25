Vernon Memorial Healthcare implements no visitor policy

“In order for us to be able to safely use these masks over our N95 masks, we do need to follow CDC guidelines, so we've found the pattern that will work best for us at this link: https://www.instructables.com/…/AB-Mask-for-a-Nurse-by-a-N…/

“We had a couple prototypes to trial and these worked great! We have the version with the ties (instructions in the link), as well as an elastic version that used 6" long elastic. We do need to make sure the material that is used is a high quality, 100% cotton material to make sure it's protecting in all the ways it needs to! These will not be used by themselves, but will be used to help us lengthen the life of our N95 masks.

“Here are the drop-off instructions:

“1. Cloth face masks created using the supplied pattern only, should be placed in a plastic bag that is tied shut and dropped in the bin outside the main entrance of the hospital. The bin will be located outside of the front door, out of the elements. This space is under video surveillance.

“2. We will be accepting the bags of masks Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m.

“3. If you would like a receipt for your donation, please provide your name, address, and your fair estimate of the value, written legibly on a paper placed inside the bag.