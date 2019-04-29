Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m., Vernon Memorial Healthcare is encouraging all area residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk every Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at the Viroqua Farmers Market location at the Wisconsin Technical College entrance, 220 S. Main St., Viroqua.
Walk with a Doc is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country.
“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the country,” said Dr. Elizabeth Roberts. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Viroqua as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the country.”
The Walk is open to the community. Participation is free and registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with Roberts and other doctors from Vernon Memorial Healthcare, as well as other health care professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the Walk.
“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Vernon Memorial Healthcare. By incorporating this program into the practice, VMH is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk
Why walk?
“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” Roberts said. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”
According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:
- Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels;
- Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity;
- Enhance mental well-being;.
- Reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
Viroqua joins a growing list of communities nationwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was created by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist with Mount Carmel Health Systems in Columbus, Ohio. He has walked with patients and community members every weekend since 2005.
Learn more about Walk with a Doc at www.walkwithadoc.org.
