Vernon Memorial Healthcare now offering newly approved pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccines which were recently approved for use in children ages 6 months through 5 years. Appointments for vaccinations will begin Tuesday, July 5 at all VMH clinic locations.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children ages 6 months through 4 years old, includes three doses over the course of eight weeks. The Moderna vaccine is approved for children ages 6 months through 5 years and requires two doses over the course of four to eight weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that side effects of the vaccine, if any, are similar to those reported in adults and may include swelling or redness of the injection site, fever, fatigue, or irritability. In addition, COVID-19 vaccines may be given without concern for the timing of regular vaccinations. This is important information so parents can keep their children up-to-date on all vaccines and protected from serious illnesses.

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccine for your child, speak to your child’s healthcare provider. To make an appointment with a VMH healthcare provider, visit vmh.org/clinics for a list of locations and telephone numbers.