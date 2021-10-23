Vernon Memorial Healthcare patient recalls breast cancer diagnosis

In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, former Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) employee Karen McAllister recalls her recent diagnosis.

In February of 2021, Karen had just retired from her position in the VMH dietary department. She was looking forward to caring for her husband through his orthopedic surgery recovery and having more free time in her golden years. Little did she know that her world was about to change.

Karen came back to VMH for her routine mammogram. Although her maternal grandmother and mother both had breast cancer, she had not felt or seen any breast changes, so she was not worried. However, her mother always encouraged her to be diligent about getting her yearly mammogram.

VMH mammography technicians used 3-D mammography to obtain Karen’s mammogram. The technician took a few extra photos that day.

“I thought perhaps there was some shadowing on the other images, and they just needed a few more photos to see things clearly,” Karen recalled. “The images were sent to the radiologist, and he later told me those extra photos gave him exactly what he needed to see.”

Karen had a very small pea size mass. It was not something she or the doctor could feel. She had an ultrasound and biopsy, and on Feb. 12, the diagnosis was confirmed. Karen had stage IA breast cancer.

“The 3-D mammography machine and skilled technician helped to catch this breast cancer early,” Karen said.

