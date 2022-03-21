Vernon Memorial Healthcare physician advocates for colon cancer screening

During the month of March, which is recognized as Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Vernon Memorial Healthcare general surgeon Dr. Brian Lyle wants to make you aware of risk factors, as well as screenings, for colon cancer. As a general surgeon, Dr. Lyle has performed over 1,000 colonoscopies. A colonoscopy is the most effective way to screen for colon cancer.

“First, it’s important to note that the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) both are recognizing age 45 to begin screening, as opposed to the previous age of 50,” said Dr. Lyle. “However, we have also found that not all insurance companies are supporting this change. So it’s very important to at least start the conversation about colon cancer with your primary care provider at age 45. What is your family history? What are your risk factors?”

Know your risk factors

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the chance of developing colon cancer increases with age. Some risk factors are not able to be eliminated or reduced, such as a family history of colon cancer or a previous diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease. There are risk factors, however, associated with lifestyle, such as lack of physical activity, a diet low in fruits, vegetables and fiber, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use.

“Lifestyle risk factors for colon cancer are an important reason to maintain a relationship with a primary care provider,” said Dr. Lyle. “A partnership with a provider who knows your health history can guide you in reducing or eliminating those lifestyle risk factors.”

Screening

“Together, you and your health care provider can decide the best time, and the best method, to screen for colon cancer,” said Dr. Lyle.

Advances in screening for colon cancer have introduced additional options, such as the at-home test, Cologaurd. Dr. Lyle says colonoscopy remains the most efficient screening method because pre-cancerous polyps are easily removed during the procedure.

What should you do?

If you are age 45 or older, and have not been screened for colon cancer, make an appointment with your primary care provider. During the appointment, discuss family history, risk factors and screening options for colon cancer. Based on that information, you and your provider can decide at what age, and how, you should be screened for colon cancer.

If you haven’t had a primary care visit in a while, make that appointment today, in recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month. If you don’t have a primary care provider, call the Vernon Memorial Healthcare location closest to you, and we will be happy to introduce you to one. VMH locations can be found at vmh.org/our-locations.

