Vernon Memorial Healthcare physician clarifies COVID-19 booster information

A large amount of information regarding adult COVID-19 boosters has been released recently. Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) Family Medicine Physician Dr. Deborah Prior breaks down the information.

Q: Who is eligible to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

DP: In August, immunocompromised adults were approved to receive a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Adults with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive the third dose at least 28 days after their second dose.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved a booster of either Moderna or Pfizer, six months after the second dose, for the following groups:

Adults ages 65+;

Adults ages 18+ with certain underlying conditions;

Any adult whose occupation puts them at risk for serious complications from COVID-19 and those living in long-term care.

For a list of underlying conditions necessitating a booster, I suggest visiting the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services website article regarding the latest CDC guidelines: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/102221.htm

Adults ages 18+ who initially received Johnson & Jonson vaccine may receive a second dose two months after the initial dose.

Q: Who gets a third dose or a booster of COVID-19 vaccine?

DP: Typically, we refer to patients who are immunocompromised, or at greater risk for severe illness, as receiving a third dose. These people never reached full immunity, even with the previous two vaccines, due to their weakened immune systems. A booster is used for people who had immunity but it has waned over time, as vaccines generally do.

Q: Can patients mix and match COVID-19 booster vaccines?

DP: The CDC has approved the option for patients to “mix and match” booster vaccines. It is recommended that patients considered immunocompromised continue to use the same vaccine for a third dose as the original series.

Q: If my child received the Pfizer vaccination, should they get a booster?

DP: The CDC has not yet approved COVID-19 vaccination boosters for children or teens less than 18 years of age.

Q: How do I get a COVID-19 booster at VMH?

DP: Call your provider’s office and make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Please share with staff that you are seeking a booster, or third dose, if that is the case.