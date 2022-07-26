Vernon Memorial Healthcare physician Dr. James DeLine announces retirement in fall 2023

DeLine has served patients at VMH’s La Farge Medical Clinic in La Farge since 2004. The focus of his practice has been internal medicine and geriatrics.

“All of us at VMH thank Dr. DeLine for his years of service to our organization, his many patients and the La Farge community,” said David Hartberg, CEO/Administrator of VMH. “We are grateful that he will be with us for another year, as I’m sure his patients are, as well.”