Vernon Memorial Healthcare physician shares importance of COVID-19 vaccination boosters

The total number of COVID-19 diagnoses continues to climb in Wisconsin. Over one million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports a seven-day average of over 18,000 new cases. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are also reaching all-time high numbers in recent months, adding to the strain on healthcare resources. DHS reported in mid-January that 95% of the state’s inpatient beds and 95% of the states intensive care (ICU) beds were in use.

For these reasons, it has become more important than ever to not only be vaccinated, but to receive a booster of that vaccination, says Dr. Joel Charles of Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s Kickapoo Valley Medical Clinic in Soldiers Grove.

“According to the CDC, people who contract COVID-19, but are vaccinated, are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized,” Dr. Charles said. Currently in Wisconsin, about 59% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“However, vaccines’ effectiveness decreases over time,” Dr. Charles continued. “A booster increases the vaccine’s protection.” By boosting the vaccine’s effectiveness, it offers more protection against serious symptoms, hospitalization and even death.

For adults ages 18 and older who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, a booster is recommended five months after the second shot of the series. For adults ages 18 and older who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster is recommended two months after the vaccination. In addition, children ages 12 to 17, who have received the full series of the Pfizer vaccine, are also eligible for boosters after five months.

“If you haven’t received one, schedule a booster shot today,” said Dr. Charles. Call your primary care provider’s office for an appointment, or find a location near you to get vaccinated at www.vaccines.gov.