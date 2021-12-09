Vernon Memorial Healthcare physician shares pediatric COVID-19 vaccine insights

Just before Thanksgiving, The White House announced that 2.6 million children ages 5-11, or 10% of that age range, had received a vaccination against COVID-19. Dr. Joann Fouts, a family medicine physician and medical director of Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s Bland Clinic in Westby, describes why parents should consider vaccinating their children against COVID-19.

Since the return to school in September, Wisconsin has seen a steady increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases and is now considered “very high.”

“The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show the under 18 age group to have the highest infection rate in the state, above all other age groups,” said Dr. Fouts. “This includes the 18-24 age group, which previously had the highest infection rate.”

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services further reports that with the introduction of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the number of children hospitalized due to COVID-19 has tripled since the summer months,” Dr. Fouts also explained. “It is impossible to know which children will have mild symptoms with COVID-19, and which ones will suffer severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. It is best to immunize and protect your child’s health.”

Dr. Fouts said that simply due to the larger number of infections in our state, we are bound to see higher numbers of children with complications or needing hospitalization due to COVID-19. Vaccinating children against COVID-19 will give them the best chance of getting through a COVID-19 diagnosis without hospitalization.

In addition, some children with COVID-19 develop “Long COVID,” meaning symptoms last months after diagnosis. Some long-lasting issues associated with “Long COVID” include fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, joint or chest pain and others.

“Vaccination also lowers the risk of developing ‘Long COVID,’” said Dr. Fouts.

Dr. Fouts recognizes a possible reluctance amongst parents to vaccinate their children, but notes several reasons why parents should not fear the vaccine:

The CDC has stated that COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

The structure of the COVID-19 vaccine, called messenger RNA, or mRNA, is nothing new, and, in fact, has been around for decades.

mRNA, after doing its job, breaks down and does not affect DNA.

The vaccine for 5-11 year olds contains a lower dose specifically for that age group.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines affect future fertility in boys or girls.

“I want to remind everyone again, that vaccines undergo years of testing and development. Please take advantage of these huge advancements in medicine to protect your children from the possible severity of COVID-19,” concluded Dr. Fouts.

Parents who would like to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may make an appointment with the child’s primary care provider or check the local health department’s website for vaccination clinics in the area.