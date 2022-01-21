Vernon Memorial Healthcare provider encourages women to protect their health

Like so many other types of cancer, cervical cancer shows few, if any symptoms, according to Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) Family Nurse Practitioner Deb Gallagher.

“Any symptoms of cervical cancer are likely to appear only when the disease is rather advanced,” Gallagher said. “These symptoms may include bleeding and/or pain after sexual intercourse.”

The best course of action for women to successfully treat cervical cancer is early detection. Women should keep up with their yearly physicals and inform their health care providers of any changes in their health. A woman’s primary care provider will use the Pap test, which is used to detect cervical cancer. Pap tests begin when a woman is 21. Between the ages 21 and 29, as long as the results of the Pap test are normal, the test is performed every three years.

Women age 30 and over should also be tested for human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a known cause of cervical cancer. Women ages 30-65, with no presence of HPV, can lengthen the time between Pap tests to every five years. Women who test positive for HPV require more frequent testing.

In addition, to protect their health from types of cancer in future years, both boys and girls should be vaccinated against HPV at age 12.

“With Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January, it’s a great reminder for women to start the new year off by scheduling a physical examination,” said Gallagher. “This simple visit will definitely protect your health.”

Gallagher, FNP, is a family nurse practitioner at VMH’s Hirsch Clinic, Viroqua.

