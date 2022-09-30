Vernon Memorial Healthcare provider explains importance of flu shots

Influenza is a very contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 36,175 cases of the flu in Wisconsin during the 2019-2020 flu season. Of these, there were 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations and 183 deaths. Vaccinating against the flu can help decrease instances of serious flu symptoms, hospitalizations and even deaths.

Who should get a flu shot?

According to Mitchell Winter, PA-C, a primary care provider at Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s Kickapoo Valley Medical Clinic in Soldiers Grove, anyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot.

“The flu has the ability to cause serious complications, even hospitalization, in any person,” said Winter. “Certain people have risk factors that increase their chance of harmful symptoms, but definitely everyone who is able should be vaccinated against the flu.”

Winter says the following individuals have an increased chance of dangerous complications from the flu and should be sure to get vaccinated:

Anyone over age 65, especially those living in communal residence facilities.

Women who are pregnant.

Anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic lung diseases.

Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare is offering the flu vaccine at each of its clinic locations. Patients can call their primary care clinic today to schedule their appointment.

When should you get your flu shot?

Winter says it’s best to be vaccinated against flu before the flu season is in full swing, as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect. The season can be quite long, however, and vaccinating too soon could cause the effectiveness to diminish before the flu season is over.

“I recommend vaccinating against the flu between early and mid-October,” said Winter. “Making your appointment now for a date in October is a good idea, so it’s on your calendar.”

Call your nearest Vernon Memorial Healthcare location to make an appointment. For a list of locations and phone numbers, visit the website at vmh.org.