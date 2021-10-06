Vernon Memorial Healthcare receives Crystal Vision Award from Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has been named as a recipient of the Crystal Vision Award for 2021. According to Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, the award has been given since 2007 to organizations that show “commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.”

Nick Waite, Madison, presented the award to VMH staff. He shared that, while the standard goal for donations by eligible donors is 30-40 percent, VMH’s donation rate for 2020 was 80%.

“We recognize that organ, eye and tissue donation is difficult for patients and families to discuss,” said VMH social worker Marsha Hall. “For them to give the gift of sight, and life, to other patients is incredibly selfless. We are proud to help facilitate that process.”

