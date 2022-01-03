 Skip to main content
Vernon Memorial Healthcare to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Jan. 15. The event will take place 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hirsch Clinic. Hirsch Clinic is located on the fourth floor of the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St., Viroqua.

All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will be available. Appointments are available for first doses, boosters, third doses and pediatric doses.

Appointments are required. Please call Hirsch Clinic at 608-637-3174 to schedule an appointment. Please let the scheduler know if you have a vaccine preference.

