Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) and Versiti will hold a blood drive on July 9. The event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or visit bit.ly/givejuly9 online.

As temperatures rise and summer vacation is in full swing, donors are urgently needed to keep up a stable blood supply. Please make an appointment to donate.

