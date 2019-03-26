Vernon Memorial Healthcare is among the more than 80 Donate Life Wisconsin member and partner organizations that will simultaneously host a statewide Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation, and honor donors and their families.
The ceremony will be held in the hospital lobby, Monday, April 1, at 10:08 a.m. to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives, and will be followed by a moment of silence for 1 minute and 14 seconds to recognize the nearly 114,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. Of those patients, nearly 2,000 are right here in Wisconsin.
The public is welcome to attend and be involved in this event. All attendees are asked to meet in the hospital lobby at 10 a.m.
Donate Life Wisconsin created the inaugural Pause to Give Life event in 2018 as a statewide observance to occur annually on the first Monday morning of April marking the start of National Donate Life Month.
The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 13 years, 50,000 Donate Life Flags have flown across America. To register as an organ, tissue and eye donor go to DonateLifeWisconsin.org or a Wisconsin DMV Service Center.
