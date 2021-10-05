Vernon Memorial Healthcare to offer Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19

Beginning Oct. 12, Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) will offer the Pfizer vaccine to its patients, in addition to the Moderna vaccine that has been offered in the past. By offering the Pfizer vaccine, VMH will be able to vaccinate patients ages 12 and older.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to patients ages 18 and older. Vaccinations using the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 1 to 5 p.m., for patients ages 12 and older. Appointments are necessary; please call your local VMH clinic to make an appointment.